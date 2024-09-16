Newswise — BATON ROUGE, La. – Ochsner Health welcomes Mark Tyson Garon, MD, a board-certified orthopedic hand surgeon, to Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove. He specializes in treating arthritis, cysts, tumors, ligament injuries, overuse conditions, fractures, trigger finger, carpal tunnel syndrome and De Quervain's disease, among other conditions.

“I'm excited to be part of Ochsner’s outstanding team and have access to these state-of-the-art facilities for our patients. The entire organization is committed to innovation and excellence,” said Dr. Garon.I believe in the power of community-focused healthcare, and I share Ochsner’s values on patient care and community wellness.”

A Baton Rouge native, Dr. Garon earned a medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, where he completed a residency in orthopedic surgery. He completed a fellowship in hand, upper extremity and microvascular surgery at The Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center in Indianapolis. He is a member of the American Association for Hand Surgery, American Society for Surgery of the Hand, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and Louisiana Orthopedic Association.

He joins the staff as Ochsner continues expanding orthopedic surgery services throughout the Baton Rouge region.

To schedule an appointment at any Ochsner location, call 225-388-6630 or visit www.ochsner.org/info. Online appointments are available through the MyOchsner patient portal.

