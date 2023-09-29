Newswise — The California State University (CSU) will begin accepting applications for admission for the fall 2024 term on Sunday, October 1, 2023. With just one application, students can apply for admission to any of the CSU's 23 universities through the Cal State Apply systemwide portal at Calstate.edu/apply. The priority application period closes on November 30, 2023.

“The CSU is committed to making a high-quality education accessible and attainable for students from all socioeconomic backgrounds," said April Grommo, CSU's assistant vice chancellor for Strategic Enrollment Management. “That commitment is demonstrated in our high admittance rate. Currently 9 out of 10 California students who apply are admitted to the CSU."

With the continued success of Graduation Initiative 2025 in increasing graduation rates, along with expanded state support, the CSU has the ability to admit more students, providing opportunities for more new first-year, transfer, teacher credential and graduate students to enroll.

As the nation's largest and most diverse four-year public university system, the CSU awards more bachelor's degrees each year than any other institution in the country, paving the way to a more financially secure future for hundreds of thousands of students. As the latest rankings from Wall Street Journal and U.S. News affirm, the CSU is a national leader in promoting social and economic mobility through higher education.

The CSU remains one of the most affordable university systems in the country. Robust financial aid programs allow the majority of CSU students to graduate without student loan debt. More than 60 percent of CSU's undergraduates have their tuition fully covered by grants and non-loan aid, and approximately 80 percent receive some form of financial aid.

After financial aid is awarded, average annual college costs are lower for CSU students than for California community college students with a family income below $30,000. (For incomes below $48,000, the average annual costs are nearly equal.) (Source: PPIC)

Interested students can apply for fall 2024 admission through the following steps:

Apply : The Cal State Apply online application tool allows incoming first-year, transfer, graduate and international students to apply to multiple CSUs with just one application.





: The Cal State Apply online application tool allows incoming first-year, transfer, graduate and international students to apply to multiple CSUs with just one application. Pay application fee: The fee is $70 per university. However, the CSU has expanded its California resident undergraduate application fee waiver, and now almost half of all applicants will qualify to have the $70 fee waived for up to four universities.





The fee is $70 per university. However, the CSU has expanded its California resident undergraduate application fee waiver, and now almost half of all applicants will qualify to have the $70 fee waived for up to four universities. Determine financial aid need: Learn about financial aid options by visiting the CSU's financial aid website. (The 2024 FAFSA form will be available via the Federal Student Aid office in December.)

For more information about the application process or details about any of the 23 CSU campuses and their degree programs, visit Cal State Apply.

About the California State University

The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, nearly 460,000 students, and 56,000 faculty and staff. More than 40 percent of the CSU's undergraduate students transfer from California Community Colleges. The CSU was created in 1960 with a mission of providing high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards more than 125,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and its global alumni network is 4 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter.