October 2021 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video Highlights Vestibular Schwannoma Surgery

Charlottesville, VA, October 1, 2021. The October issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video (Vol. 5, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/5/2/neurosurg-focus-video.5.issue-2.xml]) features 17 video articles on microsurgery for vestibular schwannoma.

Topic editors: Michael J. Link, Isaac Yang, Frederick G. Barker II, Amir Samii, and Philip V. Theodosopoulos

In this issue, the authors demonstrate many unique aspects of vestibular schwannoma surgery and some of the myriad challenging issues a surgeon can encounter. All three primary surgical approaches are discussed—middle fossa, retrosigmoid, and translabyrinthine. These videos include cases of rare hemifacial spasm and trigeminal neuralgia; techniques to manage cystic tumors, giant tumors, and abnormal anatomy; use of surgical adjuvants; strategies for dealing with tumors associated with neurofibromatosis type 2; and implants designed for hearing rehabilitation. As the topic editors state in their introduction, “…the many nuances included in this issue’s videos can help us as surgeons to meet each case’s special challenges.”

The following video articles can be found in the October issue:

“Introduction. Vestibular schwannoma surgery” by Michael J. Link et al.

“Endoscopic resection through a retrosigmoid transmeatal approach of a large-sized vestibular schwannoma: operative video and technical nuances” by Sebastián J. M. Giovannini et al.

“Endoscopic-assisted microsurgical resection of giant vestibular schwannoma in semi-sitting position” by Gang Song et al.

“Endoscopic-assisted resection of vestibular schwannomas in high-riding jugular bulb” by Florian Roser et al.

“Management of jugular bulb injury during retrosigmoid transmeatal resection of vestibular schwannoma” by Felipe Constanzo et al.

“Microsurgical resection of an intravestibular schwannoma: a review of surgical technique and management considerations” by Ramin A. Morshed et al.

“Retrosigmoid approach for giant cystic vestibular schwannoma: subperineural dissection technique for facial nerve preservation” by Ali Tayebi Meybodi et al.

“Diamond knife dissection technique for nerve preservation during resection of large vestibular schwannomas” by Julia Shawarba et al.

“Dorsal displacement of the facial nerve in vestibular schwannoma surgery” by Gustavo S. Jung et al.

“Right medium-sized vestibular schwannoma with trigeminal neuralgia post-fractionated radiotherapy” by Kunal Vakharia et al.

“Vestibular schwannoma manifesting with hemifacial spasm in a young woman: clinical considerations and tumor removal with hearing preservation. 2-Dimensional operative video” by Carlos Candanedo et al.

“Middle cranial fossa approach for acoustic neuroma” by Paul W. Gidley et al.

“Hearing preservation middle fossa approach for intracanalicular vestibular schwannoma in a NF2 patient” by Claudio H. F. Vidal et al.

“Translabyrinthine resection of NF2 associated vestibular schwannoma with cochlear implant insertion” by Cathal John Hannan et al.

“Hydroxyapatite cement cranioplasty in the setting of simultaneous translabyrinthine resection of cerebellopontine angle tumors and cochlear implantation” by Robert M. Conway et al.

“Removal of Koos IV acoustic neuroma and auditory brainstem implant in NF2 patient” by Maria Rosaria Scala et al.

“Combined translabyrinthine, anterior petrosal approach for resection of collision vestibular schwannoma and petrous apex meningioma in neurofibromatosis type 2, with auditory brainstem implant placement” by Usman A. Khan et al.

“Resection of a meningioma, vestibular schwannoma, and placement of auditory brainstem implant using translabyrinthine approach” by Nickalus R. Khan et al.

Please join us in viewing these fascinating video articles.

