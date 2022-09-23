October 2022 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video: “Flow Diversion for Cerebral Aneurysms”

Rolling Meadows, IL (October 1, 2022). The October issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 7, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/7/2/neurosurg-focus-video.7.issue-2.xml]) presents 8 articles discussing flow diversion for cerebral aneurysms.

Topic Editors: Peter T. Kan, Elad I. Levy, Felipe C. Albuquerque, and Mandy Jo Binning

Noting that “flow diversion represents a major advancement in the treatment of cerebral aneurysms,” in this issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video, the Topic Editors present videos representing a “spectrum of cases” involving flow diversion for a variety of aneurysm treatment experiences.

Contents of the October issue:

“Introduction. Flow diversion for cerebral aneurysms” by Peter T. Kan et al.

by Peter T. Kan et al. “Flow diversion for cerebral aneurysms” by Joseph A. Carnevale et al.

by Joseph A. Carnevale et al. “Challenging access during flow diversion treatment of a giant cavernous ICA aneurysm” by Visish M. Srinivasan et al.

by Visish M. Srinivasan et al. “FRED flow diversion with LVIS protection of large posterior communicating artery aneurysm: the “FRELVIS” technique” by Steven B. Housley et al.

by Steven B. Housley et al. “Treatment of an acutely ruptured complex fusiform middle cerebral artery aneurysm with flow diverting stenting and adjunctive coil embolization” by Guilherme Barros and Michael R. Levitt

by Guilherme Barros and Michael R. Levitt “Treatment of a ruptured blister aneurysm of the left internal carotid artery with telescoping Pipeline Flex embolization devices with Shield Technology” by Karol P. Budohoski et al.

by Karol P. Budohoski et al. “Combined deconstructive and reconstructive treatment of a giant vertebrobasilar fenestration aneurysm” by Lorenzo Rinaldo et al.

by Lorenzo Rinaldo et al. “Woven EndoBridge embolization in the retreatment of basilar apex aneurysm” by Jae Eun Lee et al.

by Jae Eun Lee et al. “Flow diversion of a dissecting PICA aneurysm” by Tyler Lazaro et al.

Please join us in viewing the videos in this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video.

***

Embargoed Article Access and Author/Expert Interviews: Contact JNSPG Director of Publications Gillian Shasby at [email protected] for advance access and to arrange interviews with the authors and external experts who can provide context for this research.

###

The global leader for cutting-edge neurosurgery research for more than 75 years, the Journal of Neurosurgery (www.thejns.org) is the official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) representing over 12,000 members worldwide (www.AANS.org).