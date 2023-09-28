Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (October 1, 2023). The October issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 55, No. 4 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/55/4/neurosurg-focus.55.issue-4.xml]) presents 20 articles on the management and controversies of antithrombotic medication in neurosurgery.

Topic Editors: Jehuda Soleman, R. Loch Macdonald, David Seiffge, and Ladina Greuter

The October issue of Neurosurgical Focus includes a wide variety of articles on the use of antithrombotic medication in neurosurgery. The topic editors of the issue write that their goal is to “to successfully highlight the importance of this topic within the neurosurgical community, showing its growing role in almost all age groups and subspecialities of neurosurgery.”

Contents of the October issue:

“Introduction. Antithrombotic medication in neurosurgery: management and controversies of a growing clinical dilemma” by Jehuda Soleman et al.

by Jehuda Soleman et al. “Impact of premorbid oral anticoagulant use on survival in patients with traumatic intracranial hemorrhage” by David Botros et al.

by David Botros et al. “Effect of perioperative anticoagulant prophylaxis in patients with traumatic subdural hematoma and a history of anticoagulant use: a propensity-matched National Trauma Data Bank analysis” by Sam H. Jiang et al.

by Sam H. Jiang et al. “Interaction of admission platelet count with current medications and the risk for chronic subdural recurrence” by Shawn R. Eagle et al.

by Shawn R. Eagle et al. “The implications of antithrombotic agents on subdural hematoma evacuation: what does “reversal” truly entail?” by Danielle D. Dang et al.

by Danielle D. Dang et al. “Perioperative continuation or ultra-early resumption of antithrombotics in elective neurosurgical cranial procedures” by Jonathan Rychen et al.

by Jonathan Rychen et al. “Stroke risk related to intentional discontinuation of antithrombotic therapy for invasive procedures” by Nobuyuki Mitsui et al.

by Nobuyuki Mitsui et al. “Anticoagulation for the treatment of septic cerebral venous sinus thrombosis in the setting of pediatric sinogenic and otogenic intracranial infections” by Pearl A. Sutter et al.

by Pearl A. Sutter et al. “Cilostazol for the management of moyamoya disease: a systematic review of the early evidence, efficacy, safety, and future directions” by Aidin Abedi et al.

by Aidin Abedi et al. “Safety of dual antiplatelet therapy in the acute phase of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage: a propensity score–matched study” by Farid Qoorchi Moheb Seraj et al.

by Farid Qoorchi Moheb Seraj et al. “Does the clopidogrel CYP2C19 genotype assay predict postprocedure stenosis in cerebral aneurysms treated with a flow diverter?” by Austin J. Allen et al.

by Austin J. Allen et al. “Delayed ischemic events with low-dose prasugrel medication for stent-assisted coil embolization in intracranial aneurysm patients” by Hyun Ho Choi et al.

by Hyun Ho Choi et al. “Thrombocyte transfusion and rebleeding rate in patients using antiplatelet agents before aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage” by Martina Sebök et al.

by Martina Sebök et al. “To use or not to use antithrombotics in unruptured cerebrovascular malformations? A systematic review focusing on this clinical and surgical dilemma” by Andrea Bianconi et al.

by Andrea Bianconi et al. “Bleeding risk evaluation in cerebral cavernous malformation, the role of medications, and hemorrhagic factors: a case-control study” by Alba Scerrati et al.

by Alba Scerrati et al. “Examining the safety profile of a standard dose tranexamic acid regimen in spine surgery” by Joshua Setliff et al.

by Joshua Setliff et al. “Safety and comparative efficacy of initiating low-molecular-weight heparin within 24 hours of injury or surgery for venous thromboembolism prophylaxis in patients with spinal cord injury: a prospective TRACK-SCI registry study” by Austin Lui et al.

by Austin Lui et al. “Systematic review and meta-analysis of topical tranexamic acid in spine surgery” by Chiemela Izima et al.

by Chiemela Izima et al. “Safety and functional outcomes of early antiplatelet therapy within 24 hours following mechanical thrombectomy for secondary prevention in emergent large-vessel occlusion strokes: a registry study” by Hepzibha Alexander et al.

by Hepzibha Alexander et al. “Effect of chronic antiplatelet therapy on clinical outcomes of endovascular thrombectomy for treatment of acute ischemic stroke” by Alis J. Dicpinigaitis et al.

by Alis J. Dicpinigaitis et al. “Association of tirofiban with improvement of functional outcomes of direct thrombectomy for acute anterior circulation occlusion: a retrospective, nonrandomized, multicenter, real-world study” by Qiaochu Guan et al.

