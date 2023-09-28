Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (October 1, 2023). The October issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video (Vol. 9, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/9/2/neurosurg-focus-video.9.issue-2.xml]) presents 21 videos demonstrating techniques related to the treatment of intradural spinal tumors.

Topic Editors: Michelle J. Clarke, Paul McCormick, Mark Bilsky, and Praveen Mummaneni

The October issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video is dedicated to the topic of intradural spinal tumors. The editors of this month’s issue present a selection of videos that “showcases both classic and novel techniques to treat these diverse lesions. Demonstrated surgical techniques include microsurgical resection, endoscopic techniques, and minimally invasive surgeries, providing a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art practices in this specialized area.”

Contents of the October issue:

“Introduction. Intradural spine tumor surgery” by Michelle J. Clarke et al.

by Michelle J. Clarke et al. “Dorsal cervical approach for recurrent intradural anaplastic ependymoma” by Maxwell T. Laws et al.

by Maxwell T. Laws et al. “Cervical ependymoma en bloc resection” by Matheus A. Bannach et al.

by Matheus A. Bannach et al. “Spinal cord tractography and neuromonitoring-based surgical strategy for intramedullary ependymoma” by Corentin Dauleac et al.

by Corentin Dauleac et al. “The precise midline myelotomy through anatomical posterior median septum by dissecting dorsal column in microsurgical resection of ependymoma (2-dimensional operative video)” by Jun-Hoe Kim and Chun Kee Chung

by Jun-Hoe Kim and Chun Kee Chung “Resection of intradural intramedullary subependymoma of the cervicothoracic spine: 2-dimensional operative video” by Joshua Vignolles-Jeong et al.

by Joshua Vignolles-Jeong et al. “Surgical resection of recurrent intramedullary subependymoma of the cervical spinal cord” by Jennifer L. Perez et al.

by Jennifer L. Perez et al. “Anterolateral upper cervical approach for ventral C1–C2 meningioma” by Serdar Rahmanov et al.

by Serdar Rahmanov et al. “Surgical resection of an intradural extramedullary spinal tumor” by Joseph Yunga Tigre et al.

by Joseph Yunga Tigre et al. “Intramedullary sclerosing meningioma: operative video” by Giada Garufi et al.

by Giada Garufi et al. “A rapid clinical deterioration of a cervical exophytic intradural intramedullary sporadic hemangioblastoma diagnosed during pregnancy” by Ufuk Erginoglu et al.

by Ufuk Erginoglu et al. “Minimally invasive resection of cervical schwannoma (C1–C2 level) using tubular retractors” by Harsh Deora and Madhusudhan Nagesh

by Harsh Deora and Madhusudhan Nagesh “Location-specific technical nuances of spinal meningioma resection: an operative video case series” by Wilson A. M. Fisher et al.

by Wilson A. M. Fisher et al. “Technical nuances for the resection of cervical dumbbell schwannomas” by Brandon M. Wilkinson et al.

by Brandon M. Wilkinson et al. “Thoracic laminectomy and midline myelotomy for resection of a spinal ependymoma” by Lea Scherschinski et al.

by Lea Scherschinski et al. “Resection of a large thoracolumbar intradural ependymoma: a 2D operative video” by Daniel M. Aaronson et al.

by Daniel M. Aaronson et al. “Removal of a thoracic intramedullary epidermoid tumor in a child” by Marianna Di Costanzo et al.

by Marianna Di Costanzo et al. “Robot-assisted T12 pediculectomy and resection of a ventral thoracic meningioma” by Mahmudur Rahman et al.

by Mahmudur Rahman et al. “Minimally-invasive tubular resection of thoracolumbar intradural schwannoma” by Maya Harary et al.

by Maya Harary et al. “Resection of a large multisegmental filum terminale ependymoma through a multisegmental hemilaminectomy” by Paawan Bahadur Bhandari

by Paawan Bahadur Bhandari “Tandem resection of multiple spinal schwannomas” by Joseph S. Bell et al.

by Joseph S. Bell et al. “Surgical resection of lumbar intradural metastatic renal cell carcinoma” by Mohamed Macki et al.

