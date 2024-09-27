Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (October 1, 2024). The October issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 57, No. 4) offers a presentation on the eminently important topic of complications in neurosurgery.

This issue’s unique format features a single multipart video, with an accompanying article, presenting ten cases of neurosurgical complications. Nine neurosurgeons were invited to present notable complications they had encountered, along with the lessons learned from each situation. Noting that “the lack of open discourse on complications may slow progress in the field and set the stage for repeating mistakes,” the authors of this issue offer their “hope that this work opens a rich source of learning.”

Contents of the October issue:

“Introduction. Complications: our best way to learn” by Roberto C. Heros

by Roberto C. Heros “Complications: skull base and cerebrovascular” by Walter C. Jean et al.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus (https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/57/4/neurosurg-focus.57.issue-4.xml).

