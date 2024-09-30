Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (October 1, 2024). The October issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video (Vol. 11, No. 2) presents four videos on the topic of movement disorders.
Topic Editors: Andres M. Lozano, Ellen L. Air, Gordon H. Baltuch, and Francisco A. Ponce
From the Topic Editors’ introduction: “In this issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video, we concentrate on therapeutic lesioning in the central nervous system to treat movement disorders, using both traditional open methods with radiofrequency lesioning and noninvasive methods, specifically focused ultrasound. … In this issue, we discuss some of the fundamental neuroanatomical considerations in these procedures.”
Contents of the October issue:
- “Introduction. Advances in therapeutic lesioning in functional neurosurgery” by Andres M. Lozano et al.
- “Four-tract tractography: multiparametric direct targeting of the dentatorubrothalamic tract” by Andreas Seas et al.
- “MRI-guided focused ultrasound for essential tremor” by Alexander H. Agopyan-Miu et al.
- “Magnetic resonance–guided focused ultrasound thalamotomy for tremor” by Jason A. Chen et al.
- “Stereotactic radiofrequency lesioning of caudal zona incerta for parkinsonian tremor” by Jitin Bajaj et al.
Please join us in viewing the videos in this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video (https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/11/2/neurosurg-focus-video.11.issue-2.xml).
***
Embargoed Article Access and Author/Expert Interviews: Contact JNSPG Director of Publications Gillian Shasby at [email protected] for advance access and to arrange interviews with the authors and external experts who can provide context for this research.
###
The global leader for cutting-edge neurosurgery research since 1944, the Journal of Neurosurgery (www.thejns.org) is the official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) representing over 12,000 members worldwide (www.AANS.org).