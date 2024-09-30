Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (October 1, 2024). The October issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video (Vol. 11, No. 2) presents four videos on the topic of movement disorders.

Topic Editors: Andres M. Lozano, Ellen L. Air, Gordon H. Baltuch, and Francisco A. Ponce

From the Topic Editors’ introduction: “In this issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video, we concentrate on therapeutic lesioning in the central nervous system to treat movement disorders, using both traditional open methods with radiofrequency lesioning and noninvasive methods, specifically focused ultrasound. … In this issue, we discuss some of the fundamental neuroanatomical considerations in these procedures.”

Contents of the October issue:

“Introduction. Advances in therapeutic lesioning in functional neurosurgery” by Andres M. Lozano et al.

by Andres M. Lozano et al. “Four-tract tractography: multiparametric direct targeting of the dentatorubrothalamic tract” by Andreas Seas et al.

by Andreas Seas et al. “MRI-guided focused ultrasound for essential tremor” by Alexander H. Agopyan-Miu et al.

by Alexander H. Agopyan-Miu et al. “Magnetic resonance–guided focused ultrasound thalamotomy for tremor” by Jason A. Chen et al.

by Jason A. Chen et al. “Stereotactic radiofrequency lesioning of caudal zona incerta for parkinsonian tremor” by Jitin Bajaj et al.

Please join us in viewing the videos in this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video (https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/11/2/neurosurg-focus-video.11.issue-2.xml).

