Newswise — Arlington, Va. – The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and doctors of chiropractic nationwide will celebrate National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM) 2022 this October with the theme “Chiropractic: On the Frontline for Pain.” The campaign will highlight how research and guidelines today support chiropractic and other non-drug approaches as a first line of defense against musculoskeletal pain.

The opioid crisis continues to take its toll in the United States, and increasing awareness and use of non-drug options for pain management is an important component in national efforts to alleviate the overuse of prescription opioid pain medications.

Research shows chiropractic services are effective in treating many common musculoskeletal conditions such as low back pain, and — if used first during episodes of pain — may help some patients to avoid or reduce the need for a prescription pain medication down the line.

“Doctors of chiropractic not only help patients manage their musculoskeletal pain without drugs but also offer advice on nutrition, ergonomics, injury prevention and physical fitness,” said ACA President Michele Maiers, DC, MPH, PhD. “This whole-person approach enhances patient outcomes and encourages better overall health and wellness moving forward.”

Members of the public can look for more information about chiropractic and profiles of doctors of chiropractic providing treatment on the “frontlines” of various industries – including sports, veterans care, and occupational health -- on ACA’s consumer website, www.HandsDownBetter.org.

###

About National Chiropractic Health Month

National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM) is a nationwide observance held each October. The event helps to raise public awareness of the benefits of chiropractic care and its natural, whole-person, patient-centered and drug-free approach to health and wellness. Learn more at www.HandsDownBetter.org.

About the American Chiropractic Association

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor. We are leading our profession in the most constructive and far-reaching ways — by working hand in hand with other health care professionals, by lobbying for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, by supporting meaningful research and by using that research to inform our treatment practices. We also provide professional and educational opportunities for all our members and are committed to being a positive and unifying force for the practice of modern chiropractic. To learn more, visit www.acatoday.org.