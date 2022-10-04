Newswise — The October issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology highlights new clinical science and includes a supplement, ACG Monograph on GI Diseases and Endoscopy in Pregnancy and Postpartum Period, which includes recommendations for the care of pregnant patients with GI and liver diseases. The issue also includes articles on IBD, dietary interventions, endoscopy, PPIs, Barrett’s Esophagus, liver disease, and more.
The ACG Pregnancy Monograph is an update to the 2007 edition and was developed by a multidisciplinary team of subject matter experts from the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, obstetrics/gynecology, maternal-fetal medicine, and nutrition. Each chapter includes a summary of key recommendations for clinical use.
A Freshwater Fish-based Diet Alleviates Liver Steatosis by Modulating Gut Microbiota and Metabolites: A Clinical RCT in Chinese Patients with NAFLD
He, et al.
Visual Abstract
From the Authors: “Higher intake of freshwater fish may be beneficial to NAFLD by regulating gut microbiota and its metabolites, whereas intake of the similar total of animal protein and fat from the alternating freshwater fish and red meat may not be harmful to NAFLD in the dietary management of NAFLD patients.”
The Effects of Modifying Amount and Type of Dietary Carbohydrates on Esophageal Acid Exposure Time and Esophageal Reflux Symptoms: A Randomized Controlled Trial
Gu, et al.
Visual Abstract
From the Authors: “A modification of dietary carbohydrate intake that targeted a substantial reduction in the intakes of simple sugars improved pH monitoring outcomes and symptoms of GERD that profoundly affect daily life.”
Celiac Disease and Serious Infections: A Nationwide Cohort Study from 2002-2017
Tjernberg, et al.
From the Authors: “This nationwide study of celiac patients diagnosed in the 21st century revealed a significantly increased risk of serious infections. While absolute risks were modest, vaccinations should be considered during CD follow-up care.”
Prune Juice Containing Sorbitol, Pectin, and Polyphenol Ameliorates Subjective Complaints and Hard Feces While Normalizing Stool in Chronic Constipation: A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial
Koyama, et al.
Visual Abstract
From the Authors: “Prune intake significantly decreased hard and lumpy stools, while increasing normal stool and not increasing loose and watery stools.”
