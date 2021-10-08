Newswise — The October issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology is a special edition highlighting The Changing GI Landscape. This issue focuses on emerging concepts in gastroenterology and hepatology and includes updated ACG Clinical Guidelines on the Management of Benign Anorectal Disorders. Key topics from the issue include pancreatitis, cirrhosis, inflammatory bowel disease, pediatrics, quality improvement in colonoscopy, liver transplantation, and more. “The advent of new techniques, new therapies, and even new disorders (e.g., COVID-19-associated gastrointestinal and liver pathology) that are changing the everyday landscape of daily practice warrant dissemination to the scientific community,” note Co-Editors-in-Chief Brian E. Lacy, MD, PhD, FACG, and Brennan M.R. Spiegel, MD, MSHS, FACG.

ACG Clinical Guidelines: Management of Benign Anorectal Disorders

Wald, et al.

These newly updated guidelines summarize the preferred approach to the evaluation and management of defecation disorders, proctalgia syndromes, hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and fecal incontinence in adults, using GRADE methodology. Up-to-date recommendations in definitions, diagnostic criteria, evaluation, and management are provided for this group of benign disorders of anorectal function and/or structure.

Pain Experience in Pancreatitis: Strong Association of Genetic Risk Loci for Anxiety and PTSD in Patients With Severe, Constant, and Constant-Severe Pain

Dunbar, et al.

In this study, the authors found that a component of constant and severe pain in patients with recurrent acute pancreatitis and chronic pancreatitis is associated with genetic predisposition to anxiety and PTSD, suggesting that patients who experience constant and severe pancreatic pain may have several overlapping conditions that should be addressed individually as part of a complex disorder. An editorial, Psychiatric Disease Susceptibility and Pain in Chronic Pancreatitis: Association or Causation? by Faghih, et al., discussing this article is also included in the issue.

“Sickeningly Sweet”…. High Fructose Corn Syrup-Caveat Emptor!

David A. Johnson, MD, MACG

