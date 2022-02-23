Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine Bucksbaum Institute for Clinical Excellence named Kunle Odunsi, MD, PhD, as a Master Clinician for a three-year term, continuing the mission of improving the doctor-patient relationship through research and teaching.

The appointment is geared toward recently hired faculty to serve as role models for student scholars and faculty scholars in the delivery of superior clinical care and excellent doctor-patient communications.

The Bucksbaum Institute is led by executive director Mark Siegler, MD, a respected physician specializing in internal medicine who is internationally known for his work in the field of medical ethics.

“This award recognizes Dr. Odunsi’s extraordinary skills of clinical knowledge and judgment; effective communication with patients, colleagues and students; a commitment to the health of the community; the ability to establish strong doctor-patient relationships; a willingness to mentor students and faculty; and a dedication to reduce health care disparities,” said Siegler, the Lindy Bergman Distinguished Service Professor of Medicine at UChicago Medicine. “In his great role as Master Clinician, I am confident that Dr. Odunsi will make exceptional contributions to the mission of the Bucksbaum Institute.”

Odunsi is a gynecologic oncologist whose research focuses on understanding the mechanisms of immune recognition and tolerance in ovarian cancer and translating these findings to immunotherapy clinical trials. He pioneered the development of antigen-specific vaccine therapy and “next generation” adoptive T-cell immunotherapies to prolong remission rates in women with ovarian cancer.

Odunsi is Director of the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dean for Oncology in the University of Chicago Biological Sciences Division, and The AbbVie Foundation Distinguished Service Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

"I am honored to serve as the 2021-2022 Bucksbaum Institute Master Clinician, and I am grateful for the recognition," said Odunsi, who came to UChicago Medicine in 2021. "I look forward to advancing the important mission of the Bucksbaum Institute.”

The Bucksbaum Institute began in 2011 with a $42 million endowment gift from the Matthew and Carolyn Bucksbaum Family Foundation. The goals of the institute are to improve patient care, strengthen the doctor-patient relationship and enhance communication and decision-making between patients and physicians.

In addition to the appointment of a Master Clinician, the Bucksbaum Institute also named 10 Senior Scholars, three Junior Scholars, five Associate Junior Scholars, and four Medical Student Scholars in 2021. Two of Odunsi’s colleagues in the Comprehensive Cancer Center, Blase Polite, MD, and Richard Larson, MD, were among the Senior Scholars. View the complete list: https://bucksbauminstitute.uchicago.edu/people/

