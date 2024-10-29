Newswise — APTOS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohalo™ announced today the launch of FruitionOne™, the world's first self-fertile Nonpareil almond variety. This groundbreaking innovation allows almond growers to eliminate the need for traditional pollenizer trees when planting Nonpareil almond orchards, marking a significant advancement in almond farming.

Nonpareil almonds have long been considered the gold standard of the industry, prized for their superior quality and price premium. However, their dependence on pollenizer trees has posed challenges—adding complexity, increasing costs, and introducing risks related to weather and declining pollinator populations. As water scarcity worsens, labor costs rise, and weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable, almond growers and consumers are looking for a more reliable, profitable, and sustainable solution.

After four years of dedicated research and development, Ohalo is proud to announce completion of its USDA Regulatory Status Review process for FruitionOne with availability for early orders in late 2026 and first commercial deliveries beginning in 2027. The first FruitionOne trial orchard plantings are underway in California.

"The U.S. almond industry is under increasing pressure to meet growing demand for high quality almonds while growers are challenged to consistently meet their financial needs and consumers are demanding more sustainable practices," said Dave Friedberg, CEO of Ohalo. "FruitionOne offers a powerful solution enabling higher productivity with fewer resources, benefiting consumers, growers, and the environment."

About FruitionOne™

FruitionOne is the result of Ohalo's team of experienced scientists and plant breeders, leveraging proprietary advanced breeding techniques to eliminate the genetic trait that inhibits self-pollination in traditional Nonpareil almonds. This breakthrough mirrors the natural evolution of other self-fertile almond tree varieties and many fruit tree varieties.

Traditional Nonpareil almond trees are self-incompatible - they cannot pollinate themselves - and require a second almond variety tree to be planted in the orchard for cross-pollination. These pollenizer trees take up valuable acreage, add to harvest costs and increase operational complexity, while typically producing lower yields of less valuable almonds.

FruitionOne eliminates the need for pollenizer trees altogether, allowing growers to maximize their orchard space with the premium variety exclusively. This breakthrough delivers significant advantages:

More Reliable Yields: Unpredictable weather during bloom (rain, frost, etc.) can hinder pollination, especially when it causes Nonpareil and pollenizer trees to bloom at different times. FruitionOne reduces this risk, ensuring more consistent yields even in challenging conditions.





Reduced Pollination Costs: With a single planted variety, the need for commercial bee hives can be reduced by 50% or more. This lowers costs for growers and creates a healthier environment for native pollinators by reducing competition for nectar and minimizing orchard disturbances.





Lower Harvest Costs: Without pollenizer trees, growers can streamline their harvest. A single pass per row is sufficient, compared to the multiple passes required in traditional orchards. This translates to a potential 30% reduction in labor and equipment costs





Improved Profit for Farmers: With more reliable yields, improved revenue, and lower costs, FruitionOne can help growers realize a 30%+ improvement in per-acre profit. These advantages will benefit consumers with lower almond prices as FruitionOne becomes widely adopted.





With more reliable yields, improved revenue, and lower costs, FruitionOne can help growers realize a 30%+ improvement in per-acre profit. These advantages will benefit consumers with lower almond prices as FruitionOne becomes widely adopted. Enhanced Sustainability: Because overall yields per acre will improve, FruitionOne contributes to a more sustainable almond production system. The water, land, and energy used per almond produced is expected to drop considerably. With reduced harvest cycles and equipment, FruitionOne's adoption will significantly reduce carbon emissions and dust associated with almond farming in the Central Valley.

"Industry partners approached Ohalo with the challenge of developing a self-fertile Nonpareil almond tree in 2020," said Jud Ward, CTO of Ohalo. "We are proud to deliver FruitionOne today after several years of considerable effort, persistence, and technical breakthroughs."

FruitionOne will help usher in a new era of improved productivity, profitability, and sustainably for the almond industry.

For more information about Ohalo, visit www.ohalo.com .