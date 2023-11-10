The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology holds its annual scientific meeting Nov. 9 – 13 with the theme, Embracing the Evolution of Patient Care.

Allergy experts at The Ohio State University College of Medicine are available to offer commentary on topics such as environmental, food and medication allergies, allergy testing methodologies, immunotherapy, immunodeficiency and airway diseases.

Christopher Brooks, MD, clinical assistant professor of otolaryngology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and allergist/immunologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, treats patients with seasonal allergies and food-related symptoms, recurrent infections and complex immunological disorders. His research interests include immunotherapy, use of biologic therapies for the treatment of allergic conditions and drug allergy de-labeling.

Monica T. Kraft, MD, clinical assistant professor of otolaryngology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and allergist/immunologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, treats pediatric and adult patients for a variety of diseases ranging from environmental, food and medication allergies to asthma and skin disorders. Her clinical and research interests include drug allergy, particularly in the perioperative setting, food allergy and gender disparities in allergy and immunology.

