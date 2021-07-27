Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is recognized as a national leader in ten specialties, according to the U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings released today. This means these 10 specialties are recognized as one of the top 50 programs in the nation. It’s Ohio State’s 29th consecutive year with nationally ranked specialties.

Additionally, the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center ranks as Columbus’ “Best Hospital” and second in Ohio behind Cleveland Clinic.

“Our faculty and staff should be incredibly proud that the care they provide each day is recognized as among the best in the nation. Their drive to consistently lead the way in health care excellence is truly inspiring,” said Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for health affairs at The Ohio State University and CEO of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “I thank every employee for your focus on providing the highest-quality care and experience for our patients.”

In the 2021-2022 rankings, Ohio State is a national leader in ten areas, including cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; ear, nose and throat (otolaryngology); gastroenterology and GI surgery; gynecology; neurology and neurosurgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; rehabilitation; and urology.

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s geriatrics care is ranked as a high performing program, which score in the top 10% of hospitals in this specialty.

When it comes to common adult procedures and conditions rated by U.S. News, the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is recognized as high performing in 13 out of 17 that are scored. Hospitals that earn a high performing rating are significantly better than the national average. Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s high performing areas are: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, acute kidney failure; aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia and stroke.

The “Best Hospitals” rankings are based on several national criteria, including clinical outcomes, reputation among physicians and patient experience. The rankings are considered a trusted resource for consumers and a benchmarking tool for the health care industry.

The “America’s Best Hospitals” issue is compiled using annual data on more than 4,500 U.S. hospitals.

###