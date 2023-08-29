MULTIPLE MYELOMA EXPERT: If you are seeking an expert to discuss Multiple Myeloma, its causes, treatment options and the latest research, Ola Landgren, M.D., Ph.D., is available today. Dr. Landgren is Chief of the Division of Myeloma at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. A physician-scientist, he is also director of the Sylvester Myeloma Institute, and is a frequent speaker and faculty member for national and international meetings on myeloma and hematologic malignancies.

Dr. Landgren is co-author on an embargoed study on Multiple Myeloma and T-Cell therapies that will publish Aug. 31 in Nature Medicine. He is on the editorial board for Hemasphere, Leukemia, and Blood Advances. Here’s a brief overview of his research initiatives: