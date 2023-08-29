MULTIPLE MYELOMA EXPERT: If you are seeking an expert to discuss Multiple Myeloma, its causes, treatment options and the latest research, Ola Landgren, M.D., Ph.D., is available today. Dr. Landgren is Chief of the Division of Myeloma at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. A physician-scientist, he is also director of the Sylvester Myeloma Institute, and is a frequent speaker and faculty member for national and international meetings on myeloma and hematologic malignancies.
Dr. Landgren is co-author on an embargoed study on Multiple Myeloma and T-Cell therapies that will publish Aug. 31 in Nature Medicine. He is on the editorial board for Hemasphere, Leukemia, and Blood Advances. Here’s a brief overview of his research initiatives:
- Launched several early-intervention clinical trials for patients with high-risk smoldering myeloma, with the aim to delay or prevent transformation
- Seeking effective, non-intense therapies, he has designed clinical studies to seek rapid and deep responses in patients with smoldering myeloma as well as newly diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (MM).
- Beyond traditional clinical criteria for complete remission, he has developed novel strategies to define minimal residual disease (MRD) detection post-therapy in MM and in patients with related disorders, using cell-, molecular-, and imaging-based methods.
- His research seeks to define sensitive MRD methods that can be used for longitudinal monitoring without the need for invasive biopsies.
- The intention is to use AI to integrate these data with genomic, demographic, clinical, and therapeutic features to develop individualized prognostication, to redefine the concept of high-risk disease, and to design, for the first time, patient-tailored therapeutic strategies.
