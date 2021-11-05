Abstract

Purpose

The aim of the study was to understand continence care in geriatric rehabilitation from the perspectives of older persons and nursing staff.

Design

This is a qualitative descriptive study.

Methods

Ten patients and 10 nursing staff participated in semistructured interviews. Observations of care were recorded in field notes. Content analysis was used to develop themes of patient and nursing staff perspectives.

Findings

Three themes were developed: Perceptions of Assessment, Continence Management, and Rehab: The Repair Shop. Patients had limited insight into continence assessment and management by nursing staff. For older persons, incontinence was embarrassing and created dependence; independence in toileting meant gaining control. Staff viewed continence as an important part of rehabilitation nursing but focused on containment and regular toileting, with patients seeing absorbent pads as commonly suggested.

Conclusions

Continence care approaches that engage older persons during rehabilitation are needed.

Clinical Relevance

Restoration of continence through patient-centered care is core to older person rehabilitation.