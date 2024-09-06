Newswise — Article title: Sex differences in heat stress vulnerability among middle-aged and older adults (PSU HEAT project)

Authors: Olivia K. Leach, Rachel M. Cottle, Kat G. Fisher, S. Tony Wolf, W. Larry Kenney

From the authors: “Our data confirm that women over the age of 65 [years] are at greater risk than age-matched men during temperature extremes in several ways.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.