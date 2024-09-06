Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Sex differences in heat stress vulnerability among middle-aged and older adults (PSU HEAT project)

Authors: Olivia K. Leach, Rachel M. Cottle, Kat G. Fisher, S. Tony Wolf, W. Larry Kenney

From the authors: “Our data confirm that women over the age of 65 [years] are at greater risk than age-matched men during temperature extremes in several ways.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology, September-2024

