Newswise — The health benefits of olive oil and the Mediterranean diet gain further supportive data in a recent study at the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple (ACT). Mice fed a regular serving of extra virgin olive oil exhibited a reduction in numerous inflammation biomarkers.

The paper, The Anti-Neuroinflammatory Effect of Extra-Virgin Olive Oil in the Triple Transgenic Mouse Model of Alzheimer’s Disease, is available online ahead of print in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. Senior Author Domenico Praticò, M.D., Professor at the University of Temple Lewis Katz School of Medicine, and Director of ACT, coordinated the study.

Domenico Praticò, MD, is the Scott Richards North Star Charitable Foundation Chair for Alzheimer’s Research, Professor and Director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple, and Professor of Pharmacology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

