Newswise — San Francisco, CA, March 9, 2022 - Glaucoma Research Foundation, the nation’s most experienced foundation dedicated solely to glaucoma research and education, recently elected Oluwatosin “Tosin” Smith, MD to its Board of Directors.

Born in Nigeria, Dr. Smith received her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree (MBBS) at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, graduating with the Andrew Blair Aitken’s Prize in Surgery. She started a residency in general surgery at the Dewsbury and District Hospital in Yorkshire, United Kingdom and completed a surgical internship at the Washington Hospital Center in Washington DC. She completed residency in ophthalmology at Howard University Hospital where she served as Chief Resident and graduated The Most Outstanding Resident of 2002. Due to the increased risk of glaucoma amongst people of African descent, Dr. Smith was inspired to pursue a glaucoma fellowship at the Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, PA.

Dr. Smith’s love for teaching and research led her to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where she spent 5 years as an Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, and Chief of the division of Glaucoma. Currently, she serves as an Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas involved with the training of Glaucoma fellows. Dr. Smith has been an active member of the Glaucoma Research Foundation Ambassadors program since 2013.

“Dr. Tosin Smith is an active proponent of patient education,” said Andrew G. Iwach, MD, Chair of the Board of Directors at Glaucoma Research Foundation. “She makes education a key component in her own glaucoma practice at the Glaucoma Associates of Texas, and she assists GRF in the preparation and review of our educational materials for patients.”

“Furthermore, Tosin is an advocate for innovative glaucoma research and for improving access to care for patients in need,” added Thomas M. Brunner, President and CEO, Glaucoma Research Foundation. “In addition to her own skill as a glaucoma surgeon, she supports transformational research, global outreach, and improved access to care through the Cure Glaucoma Foundation, of which she is also an active member.”

Dr. Smith has many clinical, surgical, and research interests in the management of glaucoma and cataracts, with special interest in the surgical management of childhood glaucoma. She has spoken extensively at various academic meetings, served on numerous advisory boards, is a member of multiple professional societies, and is dedicated to medical missions and global outreach. Growing up she lived in five countries and not only embraced the diverse culture and languages, but also experienced the impact of glaucoma and cataracts in other areas of the world. She is currently eligible to practice medicine in the US, United Kingdom, and Nigeria.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. GRF has a proven track record of ground-breaking, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to 3 million visitors annually.