Newswise — Former olympic swimmer, Michael Phelps is calling on the World Anti-Doping Agency to be fair among all athletes.

Phelps testified in front of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on inconsistent application of anti-doping rules. He stated rules are not equal to all athletes and action needs to be taken to ensure competition remains fair.

The hearing comes on the heels of nearly two dozen Chinese swimmers being investigated over alleged doping.

