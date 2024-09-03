Newswise — Omar Sinanan, CEFP, FMP, has been appointed Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Chief of Campus Operations, a new position that oversees day-to-day operations of the Philadelphia campus, including facilities management and leadership of operational teams such as public safety.

Sinanan joins PCOM’s Executive Leadership Team from Temple University and Temple Health. During his eight years at Temple, he advanced to positions of increasing responsibility, including leading operations for Campus Recreation and Housekeeping and, most recently, serving as operations manager for Temple’s Health Sciences Campus.

“Omar impresses me with his strong work ethic, collaborative spirit, and drive to succeed—qualities that deeply resonate with our mission and values at PCOM,” said Dallas A. Grundy, Vice President of Finance and Administration. “His leadership will play a key role in fostering a supportive and efficient campus experience, ensuring that our operational activities and facilities serve as a foundation for academic and healthcare excellence.”

Sinanan’s previous roles include serving as lead facilities and operations supervisor in Athletics and Recreation at the University of Pennsylvania and operations manager at an LA Fitness. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Penn State, a master’s degree from Liberty University, and is pursuing a doctorate at Temple.

“It is such an honor to be able to join PCOM and serve as the new Chief of Campus Operations,” Sinanan said. “PCOM has an outstanding commitment to excellence, diversity, and transforming health professions education. I am excited for the opportunity to provide PCOM’s students, faculty, and staff with the best services and campus environment that will exceed expectations and provide an enriching experience.”