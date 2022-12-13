Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Wilma A. Rowe, M.D., Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer with Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center, and Mercy physician assistant Jessica Hagner, PA-C, are the guests for the hospital’s ongoing talk show series, “Medoscopy,” airing on Facebook Watch, Wed.-Thurs., Dec. 28th and 29th at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

A 30-minute pre-taped program that explores the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

In this latest installment, Dr. Rowe and Ms. Hagner discuss their work together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering personal and professional insight into tackling the medical crisis.

Both touched on the impact of the passing of Mercy’s chief of critical care, Dr. Joseph Costa, who succumbed to COVID-19 in July 2020, and whose story became national news, featured on CNN with Anderson Cooper, and NBC Today.

In addition, Dr. Rowe discussed her foray into banking before entering medicine, and her interest in “growing and making things,” from raising a bumper crop of homegrown fruits and vegetables, to making everything from homemade vinegar to mugs and t-shirts.

Jessica traced her roots in medicine back to her father, a physical therapist, and her grandmother, a nurse; she also discussed an interesting trip in her youth to Rome where she took part in a papal audience.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

-30-