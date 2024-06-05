Newswise — On May 31, students and educators from the CFES Brilliant Pathways program at ONC BOCES in Milford, NY conducted their 15th Annual Lakefront Clean-Up in Cooperstown, NY.

The team worked in conjunction with the Lake and Valley Garden Club, Otsego Lake Association, SUNY Oneonta, and Mt. Vision Garden Center/Landscape Service to spruce up Lakefront Park Buffer Strip on Otsego Lake. Even with no school because of a superintendent’s discretionary snow day, a half dozen students showed up to participate in the lakefront cleanup.

“It’s become a tradition,” said Dennis Fahey, CFES program director who participated in the activity. “These students are enthusiastic and committed to their community.”

“Local community members from the garden club and lake association were very appreciative of the student efforts,” said Kristen Shultz, Counselor at Otsego Area Occupational Center. “The kids really enjoyed a beautiful day on the lake as well as the pizza lunch that followed their fine work.”