Recently, members of The Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy Medical Center oncology research team, working in conjunction with two oncologists in war-torn Ukraine, developed a report now appearing in THE LANCET/Oncology, describing the challenges faced in cancer care delivery under war-time conditions. Oncologists in Ukraine are faced with unimaginable choices and have to make quick decisions under constantly changing circumstances. Learning from the challenges cancer doctors face in Kyiv can help plan for future humanitarian disasters.