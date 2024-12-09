Newswise — WASHINGTON (Dec. 9, 2024)--Every year from November 25 through December 10 the world observes 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a campaign that aims to end violence against women and girls.

While the campaign may be drawing to a close, the issue remains a major public health problem. The World Health Organization estimates that one out of three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

Mary Ellsberg, Executive Director and Founding Director of the GW Global Women’s Institute, a research institution focused on finding solutions for violence against women and girls. She was a member of the core research team of the World Health Organization’s Multi-Country Study on Domestic Violence and Women’s Health, and has authored more than 40 books and articles on violence against women and girls.

Alina Potts is a research scientist at the GW Global Women’s Institute. Her work focuses on how to better address gender-based violence in a humanitarian setting.

Maureen Murphy is a research scientist at the GW Global Women’s Institute. Murphy has a professional interest in improving monitoring and evaluation in complex emergencies, particularly in the area of gender-based violence

