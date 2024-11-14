WHAT

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Nov. 14, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai’s Center for Medicine, Holocaust and Genocide Studies, in cooperation with the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet, will host a free event, open to the public, focusing on how the history of medicine, Nazism and the Holocaust is influencing the practice, students and practitioners of today’s health professions.

The program engages and expands upon the 2023 report “The Lancet Commission on Medicine, Nazism, and the Holocaust: Historical Evidence, Implications for Today, Teaching for Tomorrow,” and it will address:

How the commission report’s recommendations have already taken root globally, with curricular additions implemented from Germany to Africa

The role health professionals can play in combating harm, discrimination and prejudice

The implications of this history across a variety of fields in the health professions, such as the impact of broader ethical, social and political forces

How health professions educators are using history-informed methods for professional identity development in their medical and nursing school teaching

The debate about the ties between Austrian pediatrician Hans Asperger, the namesake of the syndrome on the autism spectrum, and the Nazi regime’s murder of disabled children

WHO

Sari J. Siegel, PhD, founding director of the Center for Medicine, Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Cedars-Sinai and a member of The Lancet Commission on Medicine, Nazism, and the Holocaust, will lead the event. Siegel can address Cedars-Sinai’s unique role in leveraging medicine’s history to influence modern healthcare practices and ethics, as well as similar efforts of fellow commissioners around the world.

WHEN

Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, 3-6:30 p.m.

WHERE

Harvey Morse Auditorium at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

8700 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048



Virtual access will also be available via Zoom. Additional event information, including in-person and virtual attendance registration options, is here.

CONTACT

Kristin Reynolds | 424-241-8108 | [email protected]