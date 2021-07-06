Newswise — Rockville, Md. (July 6, 2021)—New research suggests one year of moderate-to-vigorous intensity aerobic exercise training improved cardiorespiratory fitness, cerebral blood flow regulation, memory and executive function in people with mild cognitive impairment. The data suggest improvement in cerebrovascular function from exercise training also has the potential to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in older adults, according to the research team at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. The research paper is published in the Journal of Applied Physiology and has been chosen as an APSselect article for July.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60–80% of dementia cases, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The group estimates more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.

More facts from the Alzheimer’s Association:

Alzheimer’s kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Alzheimer’s deaths have increased by 16% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Alzheimer’s is projected to cost the nation $355 billion.

In this new study, the research team observed 37 people with mild cognitive impairment, which is a precursor stage of Alzheimer’s disease. At the beginning of the study, the subjects participated in three exercise sessions per week that consisted of brisk walking for 25–30 minutes. By week 11, they exercised four times a week, walking briskly uphill for 30–35 minutes per session. After week 26, exercise sessions increased to four to five times per week for 30–40 minutes.

Using these findings as a building block, a new two-year study is underway to determine the long-term impact of aerobic exercise on Alzheimer’s disease, according to Tsubasa Tomoto, PhD, a member of the research team. The researchers’ goal is to turn the findings of both studies into more practical ways to mitigate the risk of the disease.

Read the full article, “One-year aerobic exercise altered cerebral vasomotor reactivity in mild cognitive impairment.” It is highlighted as one of this month’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program. Read all of this month’s selected research articles.

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: To schedule an interview with a member of the research team, please contact APS Media Relations or call 301.634.7314. Find more research highlights in our Newsroom.

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health. The Society drives collaboration and spotlights scientific discoveries through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that support researchers and educators in their work.