Ongoing Drought and Wildfires Across New Jersey and Northeast Lead To Poor Air Quality Warnings

Hackensack Meridian Health physicians available to explain the health risks of the poor air quality for those at risk

Newswise — It’s not the Canadian Wildfires of 2023, but a prolonged drought has put New Jersey and the entire Northeast region at risk for wildfires. As a result fires are being sparked throughout the region. There are at least 4 wildfires burning right now throughout New Jersey, and despite a bit of rain the fires are barely contained. New York is battling similar wildfires. Wildfires are raging across the country as well. In California and Nevada, areas more prone to wildfires officials are fighting wildfires as well.

Wildfires are dangerous not just for the destructive nature of the flames themselves, but the dangerous smoke creates poor air quality. Most concerning, as we saw during the Canadian wildfires, depending which direction the wind is blowing you do not need to live directly near a wildfire to be exposed to dangerous air quality from the smoke.

Since the fires began burning in New Jersey, on certain days smoke permeated throughout the state. But experts say even when you can’t smell smoke, the dangerous air quality can be there. Depending on the wind direction, various parts of our area have been under air quality advisories in the past week. It is best to keep a monitor on the air quality through a website like Airnow.gov.

The poor air quality poses a health risk to everyone, but especially the very young, elderly and those with respiratory issues. The particulate matter can make breathing difficult for those with respiratory issues including the worsening of asthma and allergy symptoms.

Experts offer some of these tips:

If possible stay inside with the windows closed and air conditioning on, this will filter out some of the particulate matter. Also run an air purifier if possible.

Limit time outside, especially during peak hours of poor air quality. Check air quality alerts online, anything in the orange or red should be concerning.

Wear an N95 mask when outside, yes the same one you used for COVID can help filter out smoke particles

Take your regular medications and be ready with your respiratory medications including rescue inhalers.

Hackensack Meridian Health pulmonologists and allergists are available to discuss this health risk and how patients can mitigate the risk to their health.