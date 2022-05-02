Newswise — May 02, 2022 – Get a sneak-peak at what’s coming up at the ATS 2022 International Conference later this month with today’s online release of the Abstract Issue of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

The ATS is dedicated to sharing research that will help drive innovations in new treatment for lung disease. To help fulfill that goal, every year, the ATS publishes the abstracts selected for its International Conference, which showcases research in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. As part of the ATS’s commitment to diversity, the Society welcomes abstracts on health equity and access to care. Research on COVID-19 treatment is also represented among the abstracts selected this year.

The international conference committee reviews all submissions and extracts a small number of them for press releases. In the next week, look for an email with links to this small selection of abstracts. Topics range from the consequences of race adjustments in spirometry to treatment for uncontrolled asthma.

You can still register to cover ATS 2022 in San Francisco. For more details about the international conference programs, visit the conference site and plan your itinerary.

Please note: all abstracts are embargoed until the time of presentation at the ATS 2022 International Conference.

