Newswise — Postpartum depression (PPD) affects up to 20% of mothers and birthing parents, yet only 1 in 10 receive evidence-based treatment.1 Barriers include time limitations, long waitlists, and concerns about stigma and judgment by health care providers.

Peer-administered interventions, those delivered by recovered former sufferers, can reduce stigma and convey valuable experiential knowledge, promote normalization, and provide role models for recovery for those with PPD.2 Group delivery of peer-administered interventions may also be capable of cost-effectively treating PPD.3

This study examined the feasibility of training individuals who have recovered from PPD to deliver an online 1-day cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)-based workshop for PPD, assessed the acceptability of these workshops to those with current PPD, and estimated the intervention’s clinical effects.