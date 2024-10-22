Newswise — The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting will take place November 5-9, 2024 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo. Credentialed members of the press and media are eligible to request complimentary press access to attend the in-person event. View ASHG’s press guidelines and policies.

The ASHG 2024 Annual Meeting highlights cutting edge research in genetics and genomics from scientists and clinicians from around the world. Abstracts from this year’s meeting will cover the following topics:

The Rise of Neurogenetics

Genetics and the Pathway for Cancer Treatments

Improving Health Equity in Genomics

Multi-omics Approaches to Disease

The Role of Genetics in Women’s Healthcare

Translating Discoveries into Therapies

PRESS OPERATIONS AT ASHG 2024 ANNUAL MEETING

Media Availability offered with ASHG President Bruce D. Gelb, MD and ASHG Program Committee Chair Beth Sullivan, PhD at ASHG 2024 on Wednesday, November 6 in Room 207 at 1:30 p.m. MT.

Dr. Gelb’s research interests include gene discovery, pathogenesis and therapeutics; genetics of congenital heart disease; pediatric genomic medicine: undiagnosed diseases, newborn genome sequencing, diagnostic odysseys and clinical implementation. Dr. Gelb is the director, of the Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY.

Dr. Sullivan's research is focused on chromosome organization, with a specific emphasis on the genomics and epigenetics of the chromosomal locus called the centromere and the formation and fate of chromosome abnormalities that are associated with birth defects, reproductive abnormalities, and cancer. Dr. Sullivan is the James B. Duke professor and associate dean at the Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, N.C.

Presidential Symposium, “Mendelian Traits: Thinking about Complexity in the World of “Simple” Genetics” will take place on Wednesday, November 6 at 5:30 p.m. MT. The three speakers, Gregory Radick, PhD (University of Leeds), Athena Starlard-Davenport, PhD (University of Tennessee Health Science Center), and Stanislav Y. Shvartsman, PhD (Princeton University), will discuss how to characterize genetic traits and disorders across the range from simple to complex. Learn more about the Presidential Symposium.

Distinguished Speakers Symposium, “The Promise and Payoff of Human Genetics and Genomics: Paths from Bench to Bedside” will take place on Saturday, November 9 at 11 a.m. A slate of leaders who have made important basic science discoveries and navigated the journey from discovery to drug development, clinical trials, and implementation of new therapies. Learn more about the Distinguished Speakers Symposium.

Press Room and Badge Pickup in Room 207.

The Press Room hours of operation are as follows:

Tuesday, November 5: 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. MT

Wednesday, November 6: 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. MT

Thursday, November 7: 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. MT

Friday, November 8: 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. MT

Questions? For more information on the event or to schedule interviews at the event, contact Kara Flynn at 202-257-8424 or send an email to [email protected].