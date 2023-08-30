Newswise — An effort to standardize molecular and microscale soil data across regions is underway through the Molecular Observation Network (MONet) and the scientific community is being called on to participate.

MONet is a national open science network designed to produce comprehensive molecular-level and microstructural information on the composition and structure of soil, water, resident microbial communities, and biogenic emissions. Through MONet, he Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL), a Department of Energy user facility, is leading the creation of a new regional-scale database of molecular and microscale soil parameters from across the United States to advance the span and accuracy of multiscale models of Earth systems. This database will be findable, searchable, and publicly accessible.

The information gathered through this database will help inform scientists about the ecological processes that govern whether carbon remains in soils or is released into the atmosphere, subsequently improving prediction and mitigation of climate change.

On Nov. 7-8, EMSL is hosting the MONet Community Science Meeting to provide the scientific community with the opportunity to attend tutorials and hands-on training onsite and online to learn about methods and data types collected through MONet. Attendees also will learn about upcoming proposal call and community research opportunities.

Register for the community science meeting.