Roswell, Georgia - 10 June 2022 - OPTI Medical Systems B-Lac Cassette measures lactate, pH, PCO 2 , PO 2 , tHb, and SO 2 in whole blood. An individually wrapped, disposable, single-use cassette contains all the elements needed for calibration, sample measurement, and waste containment. The OPTI® B-Lac Cassette can be used exclusively on the OPTI® CCA-TS2 portable blood gas and electrolyte analyzer.

Clinical conditions where a lactate blood test is important:

Sepsis and septic shock

Cardiogenic, obstructive, and haemorrhagic shock

Cardiac arrest

Severe lung disease, respiratory failure, or pulmonary edema

Trauma

Burns and smoke inhalation

OPTI Medical experienced a significant increase in the demand for the OPTI B-Lac Cassette through the pandemic given its high importance for the diagnosis of severe cases of COVID-19. Being a useful marker of sepsis, elevated lactate levels can indicate how serious the septic shock is. An early diagnosis of sepsis has a substantial impact on the patient’s outcome and continuous measurement of lactate levels provides useful information about the individual's condition when treating sepsis with a concomitant COVID-19 infection.

About OPTI Medical: Roswell, Georgia-based OPTI Medical Systems, a subsidiary of IDEXX Laboratories, specializes in the design and manufacturing of point-of-care and laboratory diagnostic solutions. OPTI Medical Systems leverages advanced technologies to develop reliable, cost-effective products that combine accuracy with convenience, ease of use, and clinical flexibility to support infectious disease diagnostics as well as point-of-care blood gas and electrolyte analysis using optical fluorescence technology.