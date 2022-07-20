Roswell, Georgia - 10 June 2022 – OPTI Medical Systems will be displaying their next generation of blood gas and electrolyte analyzer at the 2022 AACC Clinical Lab Expo (booth #631). The OPTI® CCA-TS2 Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer provides fast accurate results for blood gases, acid-base balance, electrolytes, ionized calcium, glucose, BUN/urea, lactate and additional blood parameters such as total hemoglobin concentration (direct measurement) and oxygen saturation (sO2). The instrument runs samples of whole blood, plasma, and serum on single-use disposable cassettes.

The OPTI CCA-TS2 uses OPTI Medical’s optical fluorescence technology. This unique, patented technology does not use electrodes or contact points, which eliminates the need for costly electrode maintenance. A disposable, single-use cassette contains all the elements needed for calibration, sample measurement and waste containment. The instrument comes with automated sample aspiration, which reduces the risk of pre-analytical errors, and includes a measuring chamber heated to 37°C (98.6°F), allowing for a wide operating temperature range to meet the needs of colder environments. The OPTI CCA-TS2 uses ready-to-use single-use cassettes that let you test for a range of blood gas parameters:

About OPTI Medical: Roswell, Georgia-based OPTI Medical Systems, a subsidiary of IDEXX Laboratories, specializes in the design and manufacturing of point-of-care and laboratory diagnostic solutions. OPTI Medical Systems leverages advanced technologies to develop reliable, cost-effective products that combine accuracy with convenience, ease of use, and clinical flexibility to support infectious disease diagnostics as well as point-of-care blood gas and electrolyte analysis using optical fluorescence technology.