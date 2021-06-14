Article title: Effect of rapamycin on mitochondria and lysosomes in fibroblasts from patients with mtDNA mutations

Authors: Nashwa J. Cheema, Jessie M. Cameron, David A. Hood

From the authors: “Treatment of [mitochondrial encephalopathy lactic acidosis stroke-like episodes] fibroblasts with rapamycin for 24 [hours] resulted in increased mitochondrial respiration compared to control cells, a higher lysosome content, and a greater localization of mitochondria to lysosomes. Our studies suggest that rapamycin has the potential to improve cellular health even in the presence of mtDNA defects, primarily via an increase in lysosomal content.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.