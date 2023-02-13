Newswise — Cleveland Clinic performed 1,050 transplants in 2022, including heart, kidney, liver, intestine and lung transplants, as well as living donor transplantation for kidney and liver. That is up 1% from the number of transplants performed at Cleveland Clinic in 2021.

Cleveland Clinic’s transplant sites are located at its main campus in Cleveland, Ohio; Weston Hospital in Florida; and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

“We want to thank organ donors and their families who make the gift of life possible,” said Charles Miller, M.D., Cleveland Clinic’s enterprise director of transplantation.

Cleveland Clinic’s global transplant programs reached several milestones in 2022:

Cleveland Clinic’s transplant program in Ohio is the second largest program in the nation with 726 transplants.

Cleveland Clinic’s liver , intestine and lung transplant programs in Ohio were among the largest in the United States, according to data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN).

Cleveland Clinic’s liver transplant program in Ohio completed 215 liver transplants, which is the highest number in the history of the program.

Cleveland Clinic’s kidney transplant program in Ohio completed 320 kidney transplants, which is the highest number in the history of the program.

Cleveland Clinic successfully performed a first-in-the-world full multi-organ transplant to treat a patient with a rare form of appendix cancer called pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP).

Cleveland Clinic’s main campus completed 45 living-donor kidney transplants and 29 living-donor liver transplants.

At Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, all the living-donor surgeries for liver transplant were done laparoscopically. Cleveland Clinic is one of the few hospitals in the world to offer that minimally invasive procedure.

The transplant center of Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital expanded its Liver and Kidney Transplant Programs with the addition of specialists Hannah Kerr, MD, and David Reich, MD.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s transplant center completed 117 transplants last year.

Cleveland Clinic’s Organ Repair Center, which currently focuses on liver and lung, made more liver and lung transplants possible. The center evaluates and, if necessary, repairs donated livers and lungs so they can be viable for transplantation. Last year, 55 repaired livers and 33 repaired lungs were successfully transplanted.

The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) announced all-time records in 2022 for organ transplants and commemorated one million transplants performed nationwide.

Here are some of the inspiring Cleveland Clinic patients impacted by organ donation:

https://newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/2023/02/13/organ-transplants-reached-record-levels-at-cleveland-clinic-in-2022/

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 72,500 employees worldwide are more than 5,050 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,800 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2021, there were 10.2 million total outpatient visits, 304,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 259,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

Editor’s Note: Cleveland Clinic News Service is available to provide broadcast-quality interviews and B-roll upon request.

###