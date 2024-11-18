Newswise — The CDC reports, one person has died and dozens have tested positive for E. coli after eating organic carrots.

The bagged organic baby and whole carrots sold at Kroger, Publix, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Wegmans and Whole Foods were recently recalled by Bakersfield, California-based Grimmway Farms.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight on the outbreak. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Barbara Kowalcyk is the associate professor and director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. For 20 years she has been a nationally recognized expert in food safety with training in epidemiology, public health informatics, risk science, regulatory decision-making, and public policy.

Janet Buffer, is the senior institute manager for the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.



