Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (May 29, 2024)—In the past several years, much has been written about stem cells, both in scientific articles and the general press. However, despite the amount of written material, there is still a lot of confusion about the exact role of stem cells in orthopaedic care.

The AAOS is helping ease patient confusion with expanded educational orthobiologics content on OrthoInfo.org. A newly published stem cell FAQ was developed to help patients and families make decisions about whether stem cells may be an option for specific orthopaedic condition — and whether stem cell therapies are likely to help them feel and/or function better. The article complements on a previously published FAQ about the potential risks and benefits of orthobiologics treatments.

“The AAOS recognizes a need for reliable and credible sources of evidence-based information about new therapies, such as regenerative medicine therapies and stem-cell injections,” said Jason L. Dragoo, MD, FAAOS, chair of the AAOS Committee on Devices, Biologics and Technology. “As these therapies grow in popularity due to their potential to enhance bone healing and reduce pain, we want to help patients do their homework by offering them information grounded in science. Regenerative medicine procedures may not be viable treatments for everyone.”

