In training for and performing in the sports competitions of the Olympic Games, athletes can endure a variety of injuries that can lead to the development of chronic musculoskeletal issues. With the Olympic Winter Games upon us (February 4-20, 2022), the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ (AAOS) is available throughout the duration of the Games to provide experts who can speak on a variety of topics related to these common bone and joint conditions endured by today’s top athletes. What’s more, AAOS experts can offer comments on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on athlete’s training as well as injuries that athletes may be dealing with in Beijing while vying for the Gold.

Orthopaedic surgeons keep our athletes in motion and strive to educate patients on sport-specific injury prevention techniques that can support the highest degree of performance and ultimately reduce the occurrence of bone and joint injuries. To schedule an interview with an AAOS expert related to a specific 2022 Winter Olympic sport, call the AAOS media relations department at the AAOS at 847-384-4035 or email [email protected].

