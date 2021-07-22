Let the games begin!

In training for and performing in the sports competitions of the Olympic Games, athletes can endure a variety of injuries that can lead to the development of chronic musculoskeletal issues. With the summer Olympics in Tokyo upon us, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ (AAOS) experts are available throughout the duration of the Tokyo Games to speak on a variety of topics related to these common bone and joint conditions. What’s more, AAOS spokespersons can offer comments on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on athlete’s training as well as injuries that athletes may be dealing with on-site while vying for the Gold.

Orthopaedic surgeons keep our athletes in motion and strive to educate patients on sport-specific injury prevention techniques that can support the highest degree of performance and ultimately reduce the occurrence of bone and joint injuries. To schedule an interview with an AAOS expert related to a specific Tokyo Olympic sport, call the AAOS media relations department at the AAOS at 847-384-4035 or email [email protected].

ABOUT AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world’s largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.