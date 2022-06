ROSEMONT, Ill. (June 6, 2022)—When the weather warms up and the vacation season starts, you might want to dive right into all of your summer plans. However, summer activities come with risks for injuries if you’re not prepared. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) reminds you to review the basics of summer safety before heading out.

For more information about injury prevention and treatment, visit OrthoInfo.org.