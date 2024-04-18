Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (April 18, 2024)—Did you know that there are 28 bones in the foot? These bones, along with more than 30 joints, allow for a wide range of movements, including standing, walking, stretching, jogging and more. It's easy to take foot health for granted when everything feels great, but the moment something is wrong, you realize just how important your feet are.

Orthopaedic surgeon and AAOS spokesperson David Walton, MD, FAAOS, is available to speak about:

Tips for relieving big toe pain;

How a few simple foot care steps can help you preserve - or even improve - your mobility;

Strategies to finding the right footwear, including advice for children's, men's and women's shoes.

“When we’re talking about taking care of our feet, we want the shoe to fit the foot – not the foot to fit the shoe,” said David Walton, MD, FAAOS. “Shoes that are too narrow will cause pressure points and pain.”

The AAOS offers information at OrthoInfo.org to help patients and families take a proactive approach for ongoing foot health. To schedule an interview with Dr. Walton, email [email protected].

