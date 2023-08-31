We were curious if we presented the same case, a meniscus injury and an athlete to male and female physicians, and we named the patient Sam, specifically, to be gender neutral, we had three different instances. We sent the instance of Sam without a picture so that the physician didn't know if it was male or female, we sent the instance of the same Sam with a male picture and one with a female picture, and to see if there were any differences in the physician treatment. And, currently, we didn't find any statistical difference in the treatment of physicians, which we found very interesting, because we weren't sure if male and female physicians would choose to treat their patients differently in that realm.

- Dr. Melissa Leber, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics and Emergency Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai, Director of Player Medical Services of the U.S. Open

