Newswise — Mark A. Slabaugh, M.D., an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon with Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Mercy, appears as the latest guest of Mercy Medical Center’s ongoing talk show series, “Medoscopy,” airing on Facebook Watch.

A 30-minute pre-taped program that explores the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments (Dr. Slabaugh’s feature airs Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 8th an 9th, at 5:30 p.m. EST).

In this segment, Dr. Slabaugh, a board certified surgeon who specializes in arthroscopic repair of sports-related injuries and complex knee and shoulder reconstructions, discusses how he chose sports medicine as a field of interest. Dr. Slabaugh reviews his time as a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps, serving as team physician for 27 Division 1 athletics programs as Chief of Sports Medicine for the U.S. Air Force Academy, and more.

Dr. Slabaugh also visits the youth fencers of the Chesapeake Fencing Center in Towson, MD, exploring their sport and discussing physical issues they may encounter in the course of competition.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy which features a national reputation for women’s health. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.