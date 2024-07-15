Newswise — As the weather heats up, OSHA introduced a heat injury and illness prevention standard that will significantly improve the lives of workers across multiple industries. Rutgers School of Public Health associate professor, Koshy Koshy, is available to comment on the importance of worker safety at construction sites, especially in urban areas.

“The standard interjects extreme heat controls into existing construction, general, and maritime industries to improve worker safety,” says Koshy, a who is also the center manager for the Rutgers School of Public Health’s Center for Public Health Workforce Development. “The standard requires employers to evaluate heat risks and — when heat increases risks to workers — implement requirements for drinking water, rest breaks, control of indoor heat, and train supervisors to recognize heat stress. It would also require a plan to protect new or returning workers unaccustomed to working in high heat conditions.”

The Rutgers School of Public Health Center for Workforce Development provides continuing, education, training, and technical assistance to workers in occupational safety and health (OSH) and public health practice.