Background

The immune system and the skeletal system have complex interactions in the bone marrow and even in the joints, which has promoted the development of the concept of osteoimmunology. Some evidence has indicated that T cells and B cells contribute to the balance between the resorption and formation of bone. However, there has been little discussion on the regulation of CD4+ T lymphocytes by cells involved in bone metabolism. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), which exert core functions related to immunoregulation and osteogenic differentiation, are crucial cells linked to both bone metabolism and the immune system. Previous studies have shown that the immunoregulatory capacity of MSCs changes following differentiation. However, it is still unclear whether the osteogenic differentiation of MSCs affects the migration and differentiation of CD4+ T cells.

Methods

MSCs were cultured in growth medium or osteogenic medium for 10 days and then cocultured with CD4+ T cells. CD4+ T cell migration and differentiation were detected by flow cytometry. Further, gene expression levels of specific cytokines were analyzed by quantitative real-time PCR and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays. A Proteome Profiler Human XL Cytokine Array Kit was used to analyze supernatants collected from MSCs. Alizarin red S staining and Alkaline phosphatase assay were used to detect the osteogenic differentiation of MSCs.

Results

Here, we found that the migration of CD4+ T cells was elevated, and the capacity to induce the differentiation of regulatory T (Treg) cells was weakened during MSC osteogenic differentiation, while the differentiation of T helper 1 (Th1), T helper 2 (Th2) and T helper 17 (Th17) cells was not affected. Further studies revealed that interleukin (IL)-8 was significantly upregulated during MSC osteogenic differentiation. Both a neutralizing antibody and IL-8-specific siRNA significantly inhibited the migration of CD4+ T cells and promoted the differentiation of Treg cells. Finally, we found that the transcription factor c-Jun was involved in regulating the expression of IL-8 and affected the osteogenic differentiation of MSCs, thereby mediating the migration and differentiation of CD4+ T cells.

Conclusion

This study demonstrated that MSC osteogenic differentiation promoted c-Jun-dependent secretion of IL-8 and mediated the migration and differentiation of CD4+ T cells. These results provide a further understanding of the crosstalk between bone and the immune system and reveal information about the relationship between osteogenesis and inflammation in the field of osteoimmunology.