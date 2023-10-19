Newswise — NEW YORK, NEW YORK October, 19 2023 – Oula, the modern maternity care clinic combining the best of obstetrics and midwifery care, and Mount Sinai Health System, one of New York City’s largest academic medical systems, today announced the expansion of a successful partnership that began in 2021. Last month, they reached 1,000 babies delivered. The expansion will include a third clinic that opens in the Fall of 2024 on 112th street in Morningside Heights, expanded clinical services, additional service lines, and a deeper clinical and financial integration between Oula and Mount Sinai. Oula brings together the best of midwifery and obstetrics to support patients throughout their pregnancy journeys, from prenatal care to postpartum support. Oula babies are delivered at Mount Sinai West by Oula midwives, with support from Mount Sinai experts in obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine (MFM), and teams of nurses and specialists in high-risk surgical care if needed.

The Oula-Mount Sinai partnership was formed with a shared commitment to providing evidence-based and low-risk maternity care to ensure improved outcomes for patients. The results show a 25 percent lower cesarean rate versus New York City benchmarks, a 51 percent better preterm rate, a 33 percent better low birthweight rate—all while achieving a Net Promoter Score of 94, according to Oula patient outcomes compared to March of Dimes’ New York City Birth Benchmarks. These improved outcomes are delivered not only for the average patient, but also for historically underserved populations including patients on Medicaid.

By combining Oula’s unique care model and consumer-centric clinics with Mount Sinai’s evidence-based specialty and acute care expertise, the two organizations fill critical gaps in maternity care access, patient experience, and health outcomes. The partnership delivers exceptional care that contributes to an increased number of births at Mount Sinai West, and interest from new families who are seeking a patient-centric birth experience.

“According to the Listening to Mothers Survey, 74 percent of women say they want a less medicalized approach to birth, up from 45 percent in 2002. We chose Mount Sinai West as our partner because of their longstanding commitment to respecting patient autonomy and encouraging shared decision-making, both of which are pillars of midwifery care,” said Adrianne Nickerson, Oula Co-Founder and CEO during this year’s stage at HLTH 2023.

“We are thrilled to continue partnering with Oula to provide exceptional care to our community. Our collaboration with Oula enables today’s patients to have the best of both obstetrics and midwifery services. Through our partnership, Mount Sinai obstetricians, specialists and nurses work alongside Oula's midwives to complement and support patients' personalized care plans. This supportive care is provided in the soothing environment of our recently redesigned delivery unit, and optimizes family bonding and healing,” said Dr. Holly Loudon, Chair of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Science at Mount Sinai West and Morningside.

“We are excited to further expand access to collaborative obstetrics-midwifery care services for expectant parents on their labor and delivery journey. This partnership with Oula continues our commitment to serving a diverse patient population, delivering compassionate care during one of life's most important milestones, and optimizing the latest techniques and innovation in our medical facilities. We also know that investments in women's health lay the foundation for improving future health outcomes —promoting healthier babies and parents,” said Dr. Kelly Cassano, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Doctors Faculty Practice and Senior Vice President for Ambulatory Operations at Mount Sinai Health System.

The partnership has proven crucial in a moment when policymakers and patients alike are turning increased attention to improving U.S. maternity care. The maternal mortality and cesarean rates in the U.S. are some of the highest in the developed world. Compared to women in other high-income countries, women in the U.S. are most likely to report emotional distress, and report less satisfaction in healthcare. According to the World Health Organization, expanding access to midwife-led maternity care is one of the most effective ways to reduce maternal mortality. Research shows that midwifery-led care leads to lower rates of preterm birth, 30-40 percent lower cesarean birth rates, and rates of vaginal birth after cesarean that are nearly twice as high. They also drive a 3x improvement in patient satisfaction with maternity care. With an expanding body of evidence to support the benefits of midwifery care, consumer interest is growing.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Oula and broaden our reach to patients who want a unique birthing experience. The collaboration has optimized volume across our facilities —while delivering a very positive patient experience and superior clinical outcomes. In today’s challenging market, Oula offers health systems a distinct model to grow maternity services,” said Jodi Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer at Mount Sinai Health System.

“We are long overdue for a care model that delivers better outcomes and patient experiences, and we’re thrilled to partner with hospital systems around the country that share our vision,” said Dr. Ila Dayananda, Oula Chief Medical Officer.

About Oula

Oula is a modern maternity clinic that brings together the best of midwifery and obstetrics to deliver a personalized, evidence-based pregnancy experience so that everyone has the support they need to thrive before, during, and after birth. With our collaborative medical team, welcoming clinic, and remote care platform, we are setting a new standard for pregnancy that brings together modern medicine and human intuition. Both Co-Founders and Chief Experience Officer were pregnant during the pandemic while they raised capital and opened their first location, reaching full capacity in three months. Oula is venture-backed and has raised $22.3M to-date by investors including Chelsea Clinton's fund, Metrodora. Oula accepts insurance, including Medicaid.



About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it. Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,400 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals'' and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals'' and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2023-2024.