The flu, caused by influenza viruses, triggers acute respiratory infections worldwide. While winter unleashes seasonal epidemics in temperate climates, tropical regions face year-round outbreaks, making influenza a year-round threat. Stay informed! Below are some of the latest news and expert commentary on Ifluenza, brought to you by Newswise.

Expert shares advice for parents navigating pediatric influenza, COVID-19, and RSV this winter

-Virginia Tech

Spike in Influenza, COVID-19, and Other Respiratory Illnesses Can Lead to Rise in Cardiovascular Complications

-Mount Sinai Health System

Study sheds light on how viral infections interact with our bodies

-Columbia University, Mailman School of Public Health

Urgent Message from WCS as the Avian Influenza Virus Threatens Wildlife Across the Globe

-Wildlife Conservation Society

Winter spikes of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV; expert offers tips and advice for staying healthy

-Virginia Tech

The ‘tripledemic’ surge

-Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Rising flu, COVID, RSV rates: Johns Hopkins expert available for interviews

-Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

‘Long flu’ has emerged as a consequence similar to long COVID

-Washington University in St. Louis

Multiplex Testing Reduces Repeat Doctor Visits for Stomach Flu By Over 20%

-University of Utah Health

Team to develop breathalyzer test for COVID, RSV, influenza A

-Washington University in St. Louis

Survey finds many Americans are letting their guard down during respiratory illness season

-Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

 

