Newswise — LOS ANGELES (July 12, 2024) -- With much of the western U.S. tightly wrapped in what feels like a heated blanket, experts recommend advance preparation before heading outdoors.

John Rodarte, MD, a pediatrician with Huntington Health, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai, said planning is key to avoiding heat exhaustion and heatstroke—serious conditions that can require emergency medical attention.

“Think of heat exhaustion and heatstroke as being on a continuum, with signs of heat exhaustion signaling the start of heatstroke unless the body is cooled quickly,” said Rodarte, also a volunteer with the Montrose Search and Rescue team, helping the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department respond to wilderness emergencies.

Since the current heat wave began at the beginning of July, Rodarte said, the rescue team has been busy responding to distress calls from overheated hikers.

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses excessive water and sodium, often because of overexertion, and can no longer regulate its temperature. Symptoms include a rapid heart rate, profuse sweating, muscle cramping, dizziness, headache, nausea and sometimes vomiting. If the body isn’t cooled and its temperature reaches 103 degrees, heatstroke—a medical emergency—can occur, causing confusion, seizures and loss of consciousness.

“People experiencing heat exhaustion should be cooled down quickly with ice packs, sips of cold water and rest in a shaded area,” Rodarte said. “With heatstroke, immediate first aid is needed. We use ice packs or ice baths, encourage drinking cold water and sometimes need to use intravenous fluids.”

The Cedars-Sinai Newsroom spoke with Rodarte about how people can minimize the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke during extreme summer temperatures.

When planning to be outside for an extended time, how should people prepare?

Plan activities for early morning or early evening if possible, avoiding midday, when the sun is strongest. If you’re exercising—hiking, for example—go around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. That’s preferable to early evening because later in the day, it could get dark before you get back, and that presents another problem you may not be prepared for. Take plenty of water and a wide-brimmed hat or baseball cap to help keep the face shaded and head cool.

What are other good tips for outdoor exercise?

Don’t push your limits. If you’re going on a hike, have a good meal first so your body isn’t depleted. Drink water before you feel thirsty and take constant sips; don’t wait until you’re parched, because then you’re behind the eight ball. Electrolytes are also important for longer periods of exercise, and you can get those through sports drinks. Salty snacks are good, but make sure you’re drinking enough water along with them.

Also, be aware if you’re a person who overheats quickly. My face turns bright red when I’m exercising, so I take plenty of breaks. I pour water over my head and even into my hat. I also like to wet a bandana and tie it around my neck to help my body stay cool.

How much water should individuals drink?

It’s a little hard to say because everyone is different. It depends on exertion level, what the body is used to, and if the person is accustomed to exercising in the heat. It really comes down to everyone knowing their own body and how well they need to hydrate. And if a person doesn’t know, it’s best not to go out and overexert.

When someone becomes dehydrated when hiking, it’s easy to get disoriented and lost on the trail. It doesn’t take much for that to happen, especially in extreme heat.

What should people with chronic health conditions know about being outside in the heat?

If someone has an underlying condition that affects circulation—like heart disease or kidney disease—they are not going to be able to adjust as well to heat exposure. Medications for those conditions can also make hot weather dangerous. It’s best to avoid being outside in extreme heat as much as possible.

How can parents help kids stay cool?

Kids tend to overheat more quickly, and a telltale sign is when their faces turn beet red—that means they’re pushing too hard. Make sure kids are drinking plenty of water. I encourage parents to take breaks for their kids, to add rest time to the daily schedule. If the family is sightseeing on vacation, factor in midday breaks in an air-conditioned space. Our family toured Europe a few years ago during a heat wave. We purchased a few small, hand-held, battery-operated fans to use while walking around. Those little fans saved us.

Any other tips for helping Southern Californians beat the heat?

We’re lucky that we have many areas to enjoy that are typically cooler—our beaches, the mountains, local lakes. This is a mecca for outdoor adventure, and it’s great to take advantage of that, but be smart about it. Maybe walk through the streams on your hikes instead of around them. Find ways to be active that don’t place you in the middle of the extreme heat. In other words, this is probably not the best time to go rock climbing in Joshua Tree.

Anything else to mention about heat safety?

Don’t forget about your pets. If it’s hot for you, it’s hot—and maybe hotter—for your pet. If your pet is on a hike or a run with you, take water for them. I’ve seen dogs collapse on hiking trails and need to be rescued.

If your job requires you to work outside, take breaks in a shaded area, hydrate and wear moisture-wicking, breathable clothing that protects you from the sun.

Finally, a reminder that search-and-rescue operations in L.A. County don’t cost you anything. We’ve had hikers in distress not reach out to us because they’re afraid of being charged. Don’t wait too long to call us if you need help—that’s what we’re here for. That said, prepare for an outdoor activity in the ways I mentioned and save a rescue crew from hiking—sometimes hours at a stretch in triple-digit heat—to reach you.

